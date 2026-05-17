Duncan Robinson News: Good to go Sunday
Robinson is available for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Robinson has been dealing with a back injury of late, but he will be able to suit up Sunday. Robinson shifted to a reserve role for Game 6 after missing Game 5 due to injury, and he will come off the bench again for Game 7.
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