Duncan Robinson News: Good to go Tuesday

Robinson (hip) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Chicago.

Robinson will suit up after being listed as probable due to a right hip contusion. The sharpshooter has started in each of the club's last eight outings, averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. He has also shot 42.2 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 8.0 attempts per contest in that eight-game span.