Duncan Robinson News: Hits three triples in return

Robinson recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Robinson returned from a one-game absence, connecting on three triples, scoring double-digits for the sixth time in the past seven games. Having earned himself a starting role after about a month of action, Robinson has been a relatively consistent source of perimeter scoring. Over the past month, he has averaged 12.3 points and 2.5 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game.