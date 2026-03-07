Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Lands three triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:39pm

Robinson supplied 15 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.

Robinson connected on at least three triples for the first time in his past five games, although he added very little else. Despite playing a key role for the Pistons, Robinson has been little more than a possible three-point streaming option for those in standard fantasy formats. Through 60 regular-season games, he has averaged 12.0 points and 2.9 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 150.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
