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Duncan Robinson News: Lethal from deep vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Robinson registered 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes during the Pistons' 127-116 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Robinson sat out of Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right hip strain, but the veteran sharpshooter was cleared to return for the second leg of the Pistons' back-to-back set Tuesday. He gave the Pistons the scoring spark they needed and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Duren (31 points) and Daniss Jenkins (21 points). It was the 11th time this season that Robinson connected on five-plus threes, with three of those games coming in his last eight outings since March 15.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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