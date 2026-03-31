Duncan Robinson News: Lethal from deep vs. Toronto

Robinson registered 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes during the Pistons' 127-116 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Robinson sat out of Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right hip strain, but the veteran sharpshooter was cleared to return for the second leg of the Pistons' back-to-back set Tuesday. He gave the Pistons the scoring spark they needed and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Duren (31 points) and Daniss Jenkins (21 points). It was the 11th time this season that Robinson connected on five-plus threes, with three of those games coming in his last eight outings since March 15.