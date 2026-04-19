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Duncan Robinson News: Limited by foul trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:26pm

Robinson ended with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson dealt with foul issues throughout the night, limiting him to just nine points in 26 minutes. As a rhythm shooter, Robinson was simply unable to build any momentum, contributing to the Game 1 loss. Assuming he can stay out of foul trouble, expect to see Robinson more involved when Detroit looks to wrestle back the ascendency Wednesday.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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