Duncan Robinson News: Limited by foul trouble

Robinson ended with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson dealt with foul issues throughout the night, limiting him to just nine points in 26 minutes. As a rhythm shooter, Robinson was simply unable to build any momentum, contributing to the Game 1 loss. Assuming he can stay out of foul trouble, expect to see Robinson more involved when Detroit looks to wrestle back the ascendency Wednesday.