Duncan Robinson News: Limited impact in win
Robinson registered eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.
Robinson remains a key part of Detroit's rotation, but his overall fantasy impact has been fairly limited. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest.
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