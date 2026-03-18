Duncan Robinson News: Limited impact in win

Robinson registered eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.

Robinson remains a key part of Detroit's rotation, but his overall fantasy impact has been fairly limited. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest.