Duncan Robinson News: Logs five steals in Game 3 loss
Robinson notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Robinson was effective as usual on offense, leading the Pistons with four makes from beyond the arc while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (27 points) and Tobias Harris (21 points). However, Robinson was also effective on the defensive side of the floor with five steals, the most in a game in his NBA career. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.6 steals over 31.2 minutes per game in the postseason.
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