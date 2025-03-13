Duncan Robinson News: Nails five triples in loss

Robinson racked up 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Clippers.

Robinson made at least five threes for the ninth time this season during Wednesday's loss. The majority of Robinson's fantasy value comes from his outside shooting, as he is converting 38.8 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per contest this season.