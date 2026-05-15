Duncan Robinson News: Not starting Friday
Robinson won't start Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
The sharpshooter will return to action following a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness, though Daniss Jenkins will remain in the starting five. Robinson has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds across 32.5 minutes per contest through four second-round appearances.
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