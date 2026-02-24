Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Notches 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:04am

Robinson chipped in 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Robinson's upside is limited beyond his three-point shooting, so the five assists were a nice surprise for his fantasy managers. Over his last eight games, he's returning 10th-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.6 three-pointers.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
