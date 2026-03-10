Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Perfect from field in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Robinson ended with 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 win over the Nets.

The Pistons didn't have problems securing a 38-point blowout win over the Nets, and Robinson was one of the many players who made their presence felt on offense. Even though he doesn't have the same importance as other players in the offensive scheme, Robinson's elite three-point shooting and floor-spacing ability are key for the Pistons. He's drained multiple three-pointers in 14 of his 17 appearances since the beginning of February.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson
