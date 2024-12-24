Duncan Robinson News: Plays well in win

Robinson finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 110-95 win over the Nets.

For the fifth time this season, Robinson knocked down at least five triples. He's had a strong couple weeks, posting averages of 14.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers over his last seven contests. He's about as reliable as it gets as a three-point specialist in fantasy.