Duncan Robinson News: Pops for team-high 21 in win

Robinson closed with 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-105 victory over the 76ers.

The veteran wing led the Heat in scoring on the night. Robinson has struggled to provide consistent production since mid-March due to back trouble, but he may be getting healthy. Over the last two games (one start), he's gone 9-for-16 from three-point range while averaging 18.5 points in 28.5 minutes.