Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Postseason-high 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:16am

Robinson logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 19 points and five threes were both postseason highs for Robinson, who's drilled at least one triple in eight straight contests. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers per game in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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