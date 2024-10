Robinson ended with six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound over 16 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over Detroit.

Robinson was used sparingly off the bench, a trend that appears likely to stick moving forward. He has scored a combined 16 points over the first three games, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats. Other than limited value as a three-point streamer, Robinson can be ignored for the time being.