Duncan Robinson News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss

Robinson finished Sunday's 119-110 loss to the Pacers with 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.

Robinson saw extended time off the bench in Sunday's contest due to the Heat being shorthanded, leading all bench players in the defeat in scoring and threes made in a 20-point showcase. Robinson matched a season high in scoring while posting his second outing of the year with at least five threes. All three of Duncan's double-digit scoring contests this year have taken place over the last five games.