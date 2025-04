Robinson won't start in Monday's game against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tyler Herro (thigh) will return from a one-game absence Monday, pushing Robinson to the bench. The 30-year-old has averaged 8.6 points, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 21.8 minutes per game in his last five outings (three starts).