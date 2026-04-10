Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Scores 19 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Robinson finished Friday's 118-100 win over the Hornets with 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

Even though the Pistons' offense was regularly flowing through Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, it's safe to say Robinson took advantage of his touches to deliver another solid shooting performance. He has scored at least 19 points in three of his past five outings. This was also his fifth consecutive game with three or more three-pointers made, and his ability to stretch the floor is key for the Pistons' offensive scheme, even if that limits his upside in fantasy.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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