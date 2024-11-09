Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson News: Season-high 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Robinson finished Friday's 135-122 loss to the Nuggets with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Robinson set season highs in made field goals, made three-pointers and points during Friday's loss while playing at least 20 minutes for just the second time this year. Jimmy Butler (ankle) left the contest early, and if he misses time, Robinson may have increased offensive responsibilities moving forward.

