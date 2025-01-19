Duncan Robinson News: Sinks five triples Sunday

Robinson registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over San Antonio.

Making his 21st start of the season, Robinson submitted his first game with at least 20 points since a Dec. 8 win over Cleveland to surprisingly lead a healthy Heat starting lineup Sunday. Head coach Erik Spoelstra appears to be mixing and matching his starting shooting guards between Robinson and Terry Rozier on a regular basis, and Robinson has been serviceable when called upon to handle the role. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 threes in 25.5 minutes while shooting 39.9 percent from long range as a member of Miami's first unit.