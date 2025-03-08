Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Sinks four treys Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Robinson supplied 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro carried the Heat offensively in this game, but there's no question Robinson made his presence felt as a scoring weapon off the bench. The sharpshooter extended his solid scoring run to six games with double-digit points, a span in which he's averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
