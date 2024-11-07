Duncan Robinson News: Sinks three triples in loss

Robinson scored nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added a rebound and a block through 15 minutes in Wednesday's 115-112 loss to Phoenix.

Robinson hit three three-pointers for a second straight game, and is averaging 1.8 threes on 5.2 attempts this season (35.5 percent). While Robinson's efficiency has dipped following last season, it is worth noting he is playing in significantly less minutes and has a reduced role to begin this season.