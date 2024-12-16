Duncan Robinson News: Strong from deep in double figures
Robinson posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Robinson provided a lift beyond the arc in Monday's marathon game, finishing as one of two Heat players with three or more threes while ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total. Robinson has connected on three or more threes in eight contests, having reached double figures in scoring in three of his last four outings.
