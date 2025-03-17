Duncan Robinson News: Strong from three as top scorer

Robinson racked up 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Knicks.

Robinson once again provided a spark from deep in Monday's contest, leading all Heat players in threes made while posting a team-high scoring total in a losing effort. Robinson has connected on five or more threes in 10 outings, surpassing the 20-point mark in nine appearances.