Duncan Robinson News: Wakes up with 19 points

Robinson finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 win over the Suns.

Miami's decision to move Terry Rozier to the second unit is still a bit of a head-scratcher, but Robinson proved his worthiness as a starter with a productive night of sharpshooting. The frequent three-point threat drilled five shots from downtown in the win and was a perfect complement to Tyler Herro in the backcourt There's no sign of a switch from the current rotation, so Robinson deserves a closer look moving forward.