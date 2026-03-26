Duncan Robinson News: Will play Thursday

Robinson (wrist/hip) is available and listed in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The Pistons downgraded Robinson to questionable shortly before tipoff, but the sharpshooter will ultimately gain clearance to play for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Robinson has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest in his last six games.