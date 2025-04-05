Duncan Robinson News: Will start vs. Milwaukee

Robinson will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

With Tyler Herro (thigh) on the mend, the Heat will turn to Robinson to take his place in the starting lineup Saturday. In 34 games as a starter for Miami this season, the sharpshooter is averaging 10.2 points. 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.