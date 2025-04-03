Duncan Robinson News: Won't start vs. Memphis
Robinson will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson is set to suit up for the first time since March 23 due to a back injury, but the Heat will exercise caution by deploying him off the bench Thursday. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see the club hold him to a minutes restriction to ensure he doesn't suffer any setbacks.
