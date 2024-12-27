Duncan Robinson News: Zero points in win

Robinson contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 victory over the Magic.

For the first time this season, Robinson went scoreless for the Heat. Miami was able to get the one-point win over the Magic on Thursday, but Robinson missed all three shots he took in the 18 minutes he played, which is a significant concern for a player who started the last 16 games and averages 11.0 points per contest.