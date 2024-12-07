Fantasy Basketball
Duop Reath Injury: Listed doubtful for Sunday

Published on December 7, 2024

Reath is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to back soreness.

Reath played a season-high 25 minutes in the 141-99 loss to the Jazz on Friday, posting eight points and five rebounds. The doubtful tag suggests the big man isn't likely to play Sunday, but his availability shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. He's averaging only 6.4 minutes per game this season.

