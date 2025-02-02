Duop Reath News: Assigned to G League on Sunday

The Trail Blazers assigned Reath to the G League's Rip City Remix on Sunday.

Reath was recalled to the club before Saturday's win over the Suns, during which he tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes. The big man should continue to see the majority of his playing time at the G League level, as he has averaged 5.5 minutes per game through 24 regular-season appearances with Portland thus far.