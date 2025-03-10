Duop Reath News: Blocks three shots

Reath supplied five points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pistons.

For the second time in his career, Reath swatted three shots in Sunday's loss. Donovan Clingan hasn't been making much noise lately, leaving the door open for Reath to possibly earn a larger role. In just 18.7 minutes per contest over his last five games, Reath has produced top-200 value in nine-category formats with 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.