Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duop Reath headshot

Duop Reath News: Blocks three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Reath supplied five points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pistons.

For the second time in his career, Reath swatted three shots in Sunday's loss. Donovan Clingan hasn't been making much noise lately, leaving the door open for Reath to possibly earn a larger role. In just 18.7 minutes per contest over his last five games, Reath has produced top-200 value in nine-category formats with 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Duop Reath
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now