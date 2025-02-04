Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duop Reath headshot

Duop Reath News: Drops 36 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Reath recorded a game-high 36 points (13-28 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 129-113 loss against the Windy City Bulls.

Reath had a stellar performance in Monday's loss against Windy City. The 28-year-old big man has played in two games in the G League this season, spending most of his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaging 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for Remix.

Duop Reath
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now