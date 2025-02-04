Duop Reath News: Drops 36 points in G League

Reath recorded a game-high 36 points (13-28 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 129-113 loss against the Windy City Bulls.

Reath had a stellar performance in Monday's loss against Windy City. The 28-year-old big man has played in two games in the G League this season, spending most of his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaging 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for Remix.