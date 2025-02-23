Fantasy Basketball
Duop Reath

Duop Reath News: Drops eight points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Reath registered eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 141-88 victory over Charlotte.

Reath was inserted into the rotation, playing down the stretch as the Trail Blazers easily accounted for whatever it was the Hornets threw at them. While it is good to see Reath back on the court, given he has played only twice in the past six games, there is no reason to think this is anything more than a cameo.

Duop Reath
Portland Trail Blazers

