Duop Reath News: Gets garbage-time run Tuesday

Reath tallied five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while playing the final 2:23 of Tuesday's 112-89 win over the Pacers.

Reath made his return to the Trail Blazers after he logged 35 minutes and posted 36 points, 13 rebounds and three assists Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's loss to the Windy City Bulls. The second-year center didn't take the floor Tuesday until the Trail Blazers already had the win well in hand, and he'll continue to remain outside of the rotation while Portland has at least two of Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams available for a given game.