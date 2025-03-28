Fantasy Basketball
Duop Reath News: Paces second unit in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 9:51am

Reath ended Thursday's 128-107 loss to the Kings with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Reath led the second unit in scoring Thursday, logging season-high marks in points and three-pointers. The big man has received an uptick in playing time of late due to Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) all being sidelined. Over his last 10 appearances, Reath has averaged 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 20.8 minutes per contest. Prior to the All-Star break, he averaged only 5.3 minutes per game across 26 appearances.

