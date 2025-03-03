Duop Reath News: Season-high 13 points in win

Reath contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 119-102 victory over the 76ers.

Reath recorded a season-high mark in points while playing double-digit minutes for a second consecutive contest. Additionally, the 28-year-old set a new season high in blocks as well. The big man has played in 30 outings this season, averaging only 6.3 minutes per game while seeing 10 or more minutes of playing time in just six of his appearances. Reath could continue to crack the club's rotation if Robert Williams (knee) remains sidelined alongside Deandre Ayton (calf).