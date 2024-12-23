Dwight Murray News: Contributes off bench in victory

Murray finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 12 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 win over Osceola in the G League Winter Showcase.

Murray played a small role off the bench in Sunday's contest, but made the most of his time on the court by contributing offensively including shooting a perfect mark from three in a winning effort. Murray has appeared in 10 G League games this season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing.