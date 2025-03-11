Dwight Murray News: Dishes out season-high 17 dimes
Murray recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 17 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Murray posted a season-high 17 assists in Tuesday's victory while only coughing up two turnovers. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 25.5 minutes across his 25 appearances this season.
Dwight Murray
Free Agent
