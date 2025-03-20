Dwight Murray News: Logs nine assists in loss
Murray played 38 minutes Wednesday during College Parks' 138-123 loss to Westchester and logged 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and a steal.
Murray had a dominant outing offensively Wednesday as he finished second on the Skyhawks in points scored in addition to dishing out a team-high nine assists. The 25-year-old has continued to serve as an effective floor general recently, as he's now racked up five or more assists in four of his last six outings.
Dwight Murray
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now