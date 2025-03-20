Dwight Murray News: Logs nine assists in loss

Murray played 38 minutes Wednesday during College Parks' 138-123 loss to Westchester and logged 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

Murray had a dominant outing offensively Wednesday as he finished second on the Skyhawks in points scored in addition to dishing out a team-high nine assists. The 25-year-old has continued to serve as an effective floor general recently, as he's now racked up five or more assists in four of his last six outings.