Dwight Murray News: Turns in efficient final line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Murray posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Murray was locked in from the field in this one, finding the bottom of the net at a clip of 58.8 percent. His production has been on the rise of late, scoring in double figures in four straight matchups.

