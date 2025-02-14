Dwight Murray News: Turns in efficient final line
Murray posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Murray was locked in from the field in this one, finding the bottom of the net at a clip of 58.8 percent. His production has been on the rise of late, scoring in double figures in four straight matchups.
Dwight Murray
Free Agent
