Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 12:08pm

Powell (hip) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Powell has been out of the lineup for the Mavericks for the last 14 games, but head coach Jason Kidd said Thursday that the veteran big man is "trending in the right direction" after participating in practice, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports. Dallas needs healthy frontcourt players due to several injuries in that department, so this is promising news for Dallas.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
