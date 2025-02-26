Dwight Powell Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Powell (hip) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

After a 16-game absence due to a right hip strain, Powell returned to the floor for Dallas on the road in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with two points, five rebounds and one block in 16 minutes. The veteran big man is being brought slowly into the fold for the Mavericks, even though the team needs big bodies, which means he could get held out Thursday against Charlotte.