Dwight Powell Injury: Leaves early Friday, won't return

Powell exited Friday's game against the Thunder in the third quarter with a right hip injury and won't return, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He recorded two points (1-1 FG) and was charged with two fouls in five minutes before leaving the contest.

Powell suffered the injury when he slipped and fell on the court. He was unable to get up on his own power and required assistance to the locker room. Powell has largely been outside of the rotation this season, but he made his third appearance in as many games Friday while the Mavericks are a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt with the ongoing absence of starting center Dereck Lively (ankle).