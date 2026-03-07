Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Powell is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right calf tightness.

The calf issue is a new concern for Powell, though he's still likely to suit up Sunday. If Powell is cleared to play and Marvin Bagley (neck), who is listed as questionable, remains sidelined, the former would likely operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup. Over four March appearances (one start), Powell has averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
28 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Adam King
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
96 days ago