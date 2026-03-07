Dwight Powell Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Powell is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right calf tightness.

The calf issue is a new concern for Powell, though he's still likely to suit up Sunday. If Powell is cleared to play and Marvin Bagley (neck), who is listed as questionable, remains sidelined, the former would likely operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup. Over four March appearances (one start), Powell has averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game.