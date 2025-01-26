Fantasy Basketball
Dwight Powell

Dwight Powell Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Wiz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Powell will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a right hip strain, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans. With Powell sidelined and Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to a broken right foot, Markieff Morris and P.J. Washington could see some minutes at center if head coach Jason Kidd opts to go with small-ball lineups when Daniel Gafford is on the bench.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
