Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 2:50pm

Powell (hip) remains out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Powell will miss a fourth straight game Saturday with a hip strain, and his next chance to suit up for the Mavericks arrives Monday against the Wizards. Although the veteran big man's absence against Boston won't have significant fantasy implications, Dallas should lean on Daniel Gafford from the first unit while Maxi Kleber handles the backup center role.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
