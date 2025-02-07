Fantasy Basketball
Dwight Powell

Dwight Powell Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell hasn't played a game for the Mavericks since Jan. 17, and that trend will continue Saturday against the visiting Rockets. The veteran big man hasn't made much of an impact on the floor for Dallas when he plays this season, so this doesn't have much impact from a fantasy perspective.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks

