Dwight Powell Injury: Remains out for Saturday
Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell hasn't played a game for the Mavericks since Jan. 17, and that trend will continue Saturday against the visiting Rockets. The veteran big man hasn't made much of an impact on the floor for Dallas when he plays this season, so this doesn't have much impact from a fantasy perspective.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now