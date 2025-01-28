Fantasy Basketball
Dwight Powell Injury: Still out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Powell (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

A right hip strain will keep Powell out for a sixth straight game Wednesday, and the veteran big man will hope to return to Dallas' rotation Friday against Detroit. With Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (foot) both out for extended periods of time, the Mavericks are essentially left with veteran Markieff Morris in the backup center role behind starter Daniel Gafford.

